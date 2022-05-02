(Good Things Utah) Chef Austin Buhler making a tasty Creamy Chicken Pesto Cavatappi, this pasta goes great as a side dish for steaks and pairs amazingly well with fresh grill salmon!

Ingredients:

● ½ pound Cavatappi Pasta

● ½ cup butter (1 stick)

● 2 tbsp. chopped garlic

● ¼ cup flour

● 2 cups heavy cream

● 1 cup chicken stock

● ½ cup Pesto – Use your favorite

● ½ cup chopped Sundried Tomatoes

● ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

● 1 tsp Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt

● 1 tsp White Vinegar

● 4 – 6 cooked Chicken Breasts or shred a Rotisserie chicken.

Directions:

Cook the Cavatappi Pasta according to package directions until al dente, place in a large bowl, and keep warm while you make the sauce.

In a saucepan, melt the butter and add in the garlic, sauté for 2 minutes being careful not to let the garlic burn. Add in the flour to make a roux. Cook this mixture for another 2 minutes.

Slowly add in your chicken stock. Then add in your cream. Bring this to a simmer and let thicken up. If it gets too thick, thin down using some milk. Once thickened, add in the pesto, sundried tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and seasoned salt. Wisk this until combined and the cheese has melted into the sauce. Add in the vinegar. Taste the sauce and adjust it to your liking by adding in more pesto, seasoned salt, etc.

Pour the sauce over your pasta and stir to combine making sure to coat all the noodles.

Portion out and top with your cooked chicken. Garnish with more parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Print the recipe for your records at home here.

Make sure you visit Chef Austin Buhler on Instagram for more recipes!