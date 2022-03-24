(Good Things Utah) Earlier Shae showed us a yummy treat with her Cadbury Egg Blondies but now we are turning to Shae’s Signature Salad – Cranberry Crunch salad!

Ingredients:

Red leaf lettuce

Arugula

Green onions, sliced

Chopped tomatoes

Crispy French Onions

Sliced Cucumbers

Sliced Hard Boiled Eggs

Dried Cranberries

Store bought Ranch Dressing, preferably Big T’s Ranch or a refrigerated Ranch dressing

Optional: Chopped Steak

Directions:

You’ll notice that there are no measurements for this salad. That’s because you are going to make however much you need according to how many people you are serving.

If you are serving 2 people, grab a large cereal bowl and fill it with equal parts arugula and red leaf lettuce and then top it with equal parts of all of the salad toppings and drizzle with the ranch dressing. If you are serving it for a potluck with 12+ people, grab a large 9×13 aluminum disposable casserole dish and fill it with your arugula and red leaf lettuce and then top it with equal parts of all of the salad toppings.

Right before serving, drizzle the salad with ranch dressing and toss it until everything is coated and serve immediately.

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE!

You can get more information about Shae and all of her recipes and adventures by visiting her at Shae Makes!