Cran-Orange Upside Down Cakes

(ABC4) - You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t been served an ad for an immersive Van Gogh experience in the last six months. Whether by billboard, Instagram ad, or simply word of mouth, it seems nearly everyone has heard about the event. Now that immersive Van Gogh experiences have opened in most major U.S. cities, it’s safe to say the part art exhibition, part tech spectacle, part photo op is taking the nation by storm.

Salt Lake City is home to its very own iteration, called Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Hosted by Atmosphere Studios – a Salt Lake-based marketing firm specializing in building 3D environments – the event is open now and runs until December 31.