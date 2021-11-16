Cran-Orange Upside Down Cakes

(Good Things Utah) – Nothing says holiday like the festive cranberry, but they shouldn’t be relegated just to the sauce. Make them the star of your Thanksgiving spread with these gorgeous little cakes. A wonderful alternative to pie, they’ll surprise and delight your guests.
Ingredients
- Butter flavored cooking spray
- 6 Tablespoons salted butter
- 1/3 Cup brown sugar
- 1 1/4 Cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1/3 Cup chopped pecans
- 1/4 Cup salted butter, softened
- 3/4 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 Cup orange juice
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Cup flour
- 1 Cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon orange extract (optional)
- Orange zest for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 12 cup muffin pan with cooking spray.
- Melt 6 tablespoons butter in the microwave. Stir brown sugar into butter and pour this mixture evenly into each muffin well.
- Place cranberries into muffin wells on top of the brown sugar butter mixture. Add enough cranberries to evenly cover the bottom of the wells. Sprinkle the pecans on top. Set aside.
- Place the 1/4 cup softened butter and the sugar into a mixing bowl and cream together. Add the egg, vanilla, and orange juice and stir to combine. Add the baking powder and flour and beat just until the mixture is fully combined.
- Spoon cake mixture evenly into the muffin wells. Bake for 25 minutes, or until cakes are set.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool 5 minutes. Run a knife along the edges to loosen cakes, then invert onto a cooling rack.
- Place the whipping cream into the bowl of a stand mixer with the powdered sugar and orange extract. Beat until stiff peaks form. Serve cakes with whipped cream and orange zest if desired. Can be served warm or at room temperature.
Chef: Shauna Havey | Instagram: @haveyourselfatime | Blog: Haveyourselfatime.com