Cowboy Crescent Bites

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- It's been nearly two months since federal officials confirmed the death of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old North Port woman who disappeared during a summer road trip with her fiancé. For the first time since learning of their daughter's death, Petitio's family members will join WFLA Now on Tuesday for their first live interview with a local news station.