Cowboy Crescent Bites

(Good Things Utah) – Crescent roll squares are filled with sausage, cheese, jalapenos, green onions, and plenty of bold spices for the easiest, most delicious appetizer.
Ingredients
- 2 tubes crescent rolls
- ½ lb ground pork sausage
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup cheddar cheese
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and finely diced
- 1 bunch green onions, sliced
- ½ teaspoon each: garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, cumin, salt
- Cooking spray
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375. Spray mini muffin tins with cooking spray. In a medium-sized bowl, combine sausage, cream cheese, cheddar, jalapeno, half of the green onions, and spices. Roll crescent rolls out and cut each sheet into 16 squares. Place squares of dough into mini muffin tins. Place a small spoonful of cheese mixture onto each square.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes or until crescent rolls are golden brown. Remove and garnish with remaining onions.
Chef: Charlotte Hancy | Instagram: @charlotte.shares | Blog: www.charlotteshares.blog
This story contains sponsored content.