(Good Things Utah) Chef Hillori of Blissful Bites and Deena are making a Cotton Candy Agua Fresca today!

Ingredients:

3 cups cotton candy grapes (save a few extra for garnish)

1 tablespoon pink pitaya (I use Pitaya Foods frozen pink pitaya packets)

3 cups water

1 tablespoon organic sugar or honey

2 limes, zested and juiced (plus one more for garnish)

Pink Cotton Candy (optional)

Directions:

To a blender add your cotton candy grapes, pitaya, water, sugar, and lime juice.

Puree until smooth and then taste for more lime or sweetener. Blend again if needed.

Serve over ice with a lime wedge, grape, and a bit of cotton candy on a fancy toothpick.

Note: If you want to use cotton candy, you can use a local cotton candy maker such as Floss. Order it online or find a store near you.

