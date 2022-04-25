(Good Things Utah) Chef Hillori of Blissful Bites and Deena are making a Cotton Candy Agua Fresca today!
Ingredients:
- 3 cups cotton candy grapes (save a few extra for garnish)
- 1 tablespoon pink pitaya (I use Pitaya Foods frozen pink pitaya packets)
- 3 cups water
- 1 tablespoon organic sugar or honey
- 2 limes, zested and juiced (plus one more for garnish)
- Pink Cotton Candy (optional)
Directions:
- To a blender add your cotton candy grapes, pitaya, water, sugar, and lime juice.
- Puree until smooth and then taste for more lime or sweetener. Blend again if needed.
- Serve over ice with a lime wedge, grape, and a bit of cotton candy on a fancy toothpick.
- Note: If you want to use cotton candy, you can use a local cotton candy maker such as Floss. Order it online or find a store near you.
