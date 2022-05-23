(Good Things Utah) Chef Randy Crane is in the kitchen with Surae today and he is cooking up Cottage Pie, you may also recognize this delicious dish as Shepherd’s pie!

Ingredients:

Filling: 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil 3 garlic cloves, minced 1 onion, finely chopped 1 carrot, finely chopped 1 celery, finely chopped 1/3 cup frozen corn 1/3 cup frozen peas 1/3 cup frozen pearl onions 1 and 1/2 pounds ground beef 1/4 cup flour 2 cups beef stock 1/2 cup red wine 1 teaspoon (Better than bullion beef flavor) 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 3 sprigs fresh thyme 3/4 tsp salt 1/2 tsp black pepper

Topping: 2 and 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1″ cubes 2/3 cup milk , 3 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese



Directions:

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

Add onion and cook for 1 minute.

Add carrots and celery. Cook for 3 minutes or until softened and sweet.

Add garlic and cook for approximately 30 seconds or until fragrant

Turn heat to high and add ground beef beef and cook, until well browned.

Add flour and coat all of the ingredients

Add tomato paste, broth, red wine, bouillon cube, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, bay leaves, salt and pepper.

Bring to simmer, then turn down heat

Cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it reduces down to a gravy consistency

Transfer to 9×9 baking dish and allow to cool.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cook potatoes in boiling water for 15 minutes or until soft. Drain then return to pot on turned off stove. Shake briefly and allow to steam dry for a minute

Add butter and mash until melted, then add milk and salt. Mash until smooth.

Spread onto pie, use a fork to rough up the surface

Sprinkle with Parmesan, drizzle with butter

Bake for 25 – 30 minutes or until golden on top and bubbling on the edges.

Let Cool for 10 mins before serving

Enjoy.

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE!