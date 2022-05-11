(Good Things Utah) Rachelle with Cinnamon and Coconut joined Surae to show viewers how to make Copycat Taco Time Crisp Meat Burritos. The great thing about these is that they are baked and not fried, PLUS they’re SO easy to make, learn how below!

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef or turkey

2 tsp. dried onion flakes

1 1/2 tsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup salsa verde

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese

10 (8-inch) Flour tortillas

Cooking spray or olive oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

Combine onion flakes, garlic, chili powder, cumin, and salt in a small bowl and then mix into ground beef or turkey.

Cook in a large skillet over medium-high heat until browned and no longer pink.

If needed, drain grease and return the pan to the stovetop.

Pour in salsa verde and stir until combined.

Stir in shredded cheese until melted and then remove from heat.

Scoop 1/4 cup beef mixture onto the lower third of a tortilla, keeping it about an inch from the edges.

Roll up the tortilla and place the seam down onto the baking sheet.

Repeat with the remaining mixture and tortillas.

Make sure none of the burritos touch and spray each lightly with cooking spray or brush with olive oil.

Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until crisp and the ends start to brown.

Remove from oven and let cool slightly before serving.

Makes 10 Burritos

