Peach season is almost at a close, but Randy Crane is getting what’s left of the sweet fruit first. Take the weekend to make this recipe with the family. Here’s what you’ll need for ‘No Churn Peach Ice Cream:’

Ingredients:

2 Cups heavy cream

1 – 14 ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

3 tablespoons Light Corn Syrup (divided)

3 tablespoons powdered sugar (divided)

4 medium size fresh peaches or 3 – 15 ounce cans of peaches

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla

Directions:

1 – Place 1/3 of the peaches, 1 tablespoon of corn syrup, and 1 tablespoon of the sugar, into the bowl of a food processor . Process until very smooth. Approx. 1 minute.

2 -Pour the heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk, vanilla and remaining corn syrup into a mixing bowl and beat until stiff peaks form.

3 – Dice remaining peaches into 1/2 inch pieces.

4 – Fold the diced peaches into the cream mixture just until well incorporated.

5 -Line a 9 x 13 inch baking dish with clean film

6 – Layer half of the cream and peach mixture into the dish and top with half of the puree, repeat. And decorate

7 – Cover and place into freezer and allow to freeze for minimum of 2 hours

Serve and enjoy!

Follow Randy on his Instagram for more recipes.