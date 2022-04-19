(Good Things Utah) Chelsea McPherson is showing a yummy recipe for Cookie Pizza with the ladies of Good Things Utah this morning!

Ingredients:

3/4 cups butter (softened)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

Using a hand mixer, cream these ingredients together.

Then add:

1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup of cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

Ingredients for decorating:

3/4 cups of M&M’s (plain – Spring variety)

1/2 cup Cadbury mini eggs

1/2 cup marshmallows

1/4 cup shredded coconut

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Feel free to substitute the coconut or walnuts with a different topping that you might prefer more.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°

Mix until it forms a dough.

Press dough evenly into a well-greased pizza pan.

When the dough evenly covers the pan, it’s time to decorate!

Bake at 350° for 18 minutes.

Right when it comes out of the oven you can press a few more M&M’s into the warm dough just for looks and extra chocolate!

Let the pizza cool slightly and then cut into pizza shaped triangles and serve.

Print recipe for your records HERE.

Visit Chelsea McPherson on Instagram and her website for more recipes.