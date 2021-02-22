Cookie decorating with Siddle Bear Cookies

We’re having cookies for breakfast on a Monday morning! We had the fun and talented sister duo of Aubrey and Allyson Kennedy of Siddle Bear Cookies in our kitchen today with a cookie decorating demo! Try out their tips for yourself, and be sure to order from them for your next special occasion, or whenever your sweet tooth strikes! Find Siddle Bear on IG @siddle_bear_cookies and Facebook Siddle Bear Cookies.

Recipe

1 cup slightly softened unsalted butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated white sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp of vanilla

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 baking powder

4 cups all purpose flour

