Comfort dishes from Rancho Markets

Jennifer Burns from Rancho Markets showed ABC4 and our viewer today how to make this very popular dish – Chilaquiles Rojas. It is super simple to make at home and unlimited on the toppings you could add.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup vegetable oil, for frying

10 corn tortillas, cut into triangular wedges

6-8 Roma tomatoes

1 jalapeno

1/2 of a medium white onion, cut in half

2 cloves peeled garlic

2 tablespoons canola oil

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings

4 eggs over easy or fried (cooked)

1 avocado, sliced

3 oz. Cojita or Queso Fresca, crumbled

Cilantro leaves, chopped

Mexican Crema or Sour Cream

Bring the 1/4 cup vegetable oil up to frying temperature (350 degrees) over medium-high heat. In batches, fry tortilla wedges, flipping once, until lightly brown and crisp. Place the tortilla chips on a paper towel-lined platter or baking sheet. Salt while still warm.

Fill a medium pot 3/4 of the way with water. Add tomatoes, jalapeno, onion, garlic and salt. Bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer. Cook for 8-10 minutes. Save 1/2 cup of the water. Place all ingredients in a blender with the reserved cooking water. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Blend for 30 seconds or until mostly smooth. (Note: You can use chicken stock instead of the cooking water. Also, add additional liquid, if needed.)

Heat the 2 teaspoons of canola oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the salsa and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, 5 to 10 minutes (the consistency of the salsa will vary depending on the size and juiciness of the tomatoes). Add additional broth to thin out the salsa, if needed. Taste and season with salt as needed.

In a large frying pan over medium heat, add the canola oil. Pour in the Rojas salsa. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5-8 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add the tortilla chips to the pan stir carefully to coat the chips with the salsa. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until chips are heated through. Add desired toppings into the pan on top of chips and salsa mixture. Serve immediately.

Check out one of Rancho Market’s many locations where you can find the ingredients you need to make any of their fabulous recipes.

This article contains sponsored content.