Come watch as Chef Neza from Salt and Olive shows us how to make Tagliatelle Shrimp

(Good Things Utah) Chef Neza has been in the cooking scene in Salt Lake City for the past 20 years working in local restaurants with his fabulous cooking background in Italian.

Salt and Olive has a fast and casual dining experience with all of the upscale tastes. Come check out their Italian food but with a Utah innovative touch.

Today Chef Neza shows Deena how to make Tagliatelle Shrimp with roasted peppers, capers, basil in white wine sauce!

Tagliatelle Shrimp

Ingredients he used

5 shrimp

2 oz diced roasted peppers

1 tsp capers

1 fresh basil leaf

3 oz crisp white wine

2 oz butter

1 oz heavy whipping cream

1 half lemon juice

0.5 tsp kosher salt

Salt and Olive is located at 270 S 300 E Salt Lake City Utah 84111.

Learn more about Salt and Olive by visiting their website, Instagram or Facebook.