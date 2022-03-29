(Good Things Utah) Jenalyn Scott, Owner of Jena Cakes joins the ladies on GTU today to show a fabulous recipe for Coconut Cream Pie Custard Recipe! So fun and yummy for Easter!

Ingredients:

1.5 C Coconut Milk

1.5 C Half & Half

5 egg yolks

3/4 C Sugar

4 Tbsp. Cornstarch

1 Tbsp. butter

1/4 Tsp salt

1 1/2 C Sweetened Coconut, Shredded

1 1/2 Tsp vanilla extract

1/2 Tsp coconut extract

Directions:

Pour Milks into a large liquid measuring cup.

Add egg yolks and whisk together. Set aside.

Add Sugar and cornstarch to a saucepan over med-low heat. Whisk the egg/milk mixture once more and slowly begin to add to the sugar and cornstarch.

Stir constantly and bring mixture to a boil. Switch to a rubber spatula or wooden spoon and continue to stir constantly. Boil for one minute.

Remove from heat and add butter, coconut, vanilla and salt. Let cool.

