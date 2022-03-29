(Good Things Utah) Jenalyn Scott, Owner of Jena Cakes joins the ladies on GTU today to show a fabulous recipe for Coconut Cream Pie Custard Recipe! So fun and yummy for Easter!

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 C Coconut Milk
  • 1.5 C Half & Half
  • 5 egg yolks
  • 3/4 C Sugar
  • 4 Tbsp. Cornstarch
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/4 Tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 C Sweetened Coconut, Shredded
  • 1 1/2 Tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Tsp coconut extract

Directions:

  • Pour Milks into a large liquid measuring cup. 
  • Add egg yolks and whisk together. Set aside.
  • Add Sugar and cornstarch to a saucepan over med-low heat. Whisk the egg/milk mixture once more and slowly begin to add to the sugar and cornstarch. 
  • Stir constantly and bring mixture to a boil. Switch to a rubber spatula or wooden spoon and continue to stir constantly. Boil for one minute.
  • Remove from heat and add butter, coconut, vanilla and salt. Let cool. 

Find more information about Jena on Instagram and Facebook!

