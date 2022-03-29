(Good Things Utah) Jenalyn Scott, Owner of Jena Cakes joins the ladies on GTU today to show a fabulous recipe for Coconut Cream Pie Custard Recipe! So fun and yummy for Easter!
Ingredients:
- 1.5 C Coconut Milk
- 1.5 C Half & Half
- 5 egg yolks
- 3/4 C Sugar
- 4 Tbsp. Cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 Tsp salt
- 1 1/2 C Sweetened Coconut, Shredded
- 1 1/2 Tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 Tsp coconut extract
Directions:
- Pour Milks into a large liquid measuring cup.
- Add egg yolks and whisk together. Set aside.
- Add Sugar and cornstarch to a saucepan over med-low heat. Whisk the egg/milk mixture once more and slowly begin to add to the sugar and cornstarch.
- Stir constantly and bring mixture to a boil. Switch to a rubber spatula or wooden spoon and continue to stir constantly. Boil for one minute.
- Remove from heat and add butter, coconut, vanilla and salt. Let cool.
