(Good Things Utah) Chef Austin Buhler is in the Kitchen to show us how to make a Classic Country Loaf. Grab this recipe and make your own at home!

Ingredients:

3 ¼ Cups (425 Grams) Bread Flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 tsp active dry yeast

1 ½ – 1 ¾ cups warm water (around 110oF)

Any flavorful add-ins you’d like: Cheese Cubes (¼”) – Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago are all great! Dried Fruit Nuts Herbs – Fresh or Dried

Makes 1 Loaf

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, salt, and yeast. Add in the warm water and stir with a spoon or spatula until the dough is evenly mixed and there are no large streaks of flour remaining (The dough will look rough and loose, that’s ok!)

Let the dough proof (rise) and do its thang! Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let rise at room temperature for 6 to 8 hours or for 12-14 hours in a refrigerator. (The longer you let it rise, the stronger the “sourdough” taste will become)

Place a large dutch oven into your oven with the lid on, and set the oven to 450oF.

While the oven is heating, it’s time to shape the dough. If you are adding any extra ingredients like cheese or nuts, add them now. Flour your work surface. Fold the dough in on itself — pulling the outer edges under and into the center a few times until the dough feels a bit tighter and holds its shape — to form a round dough ball. (If the dough is sticky or feels too loose at any point, just keep sprinkling on extra flour as needed.) Place the dough ball onto a piece of parchment paper. Use a serrated knife, sharp paring knife, or bread lame to cut a line across the dough about a ¼ inch deep. This helps steam escape and gives you that pretty “fresh from the bakery” look.

Very carefully remove the dutch oven from the oven and take off the lid. Use the parchment paper to place the dough into the dutch oven (Yes, you’ll leave the paper in the oven while it cooks) then place the lid back on and put the dutch oven, back into your oven. Cook with the lid on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, remove the lid off the dutch oven and continue to cook for another 20 minutes or until the bread reaches your desired level of doneness (as light or as deeply golden brown and crispy as you prefer).

Remove from the oven, uncover, and then carefully lift up the edges of the parchment to transfer the bread to a wire cooling rack. Cool for 20 minutes

Get more information about Chef Austin Buhler by visiting him on Instagram.