(Good Things Utah) It’s hard to dispute the popularity of cheese, and cheese fondue is no exception. The cheesy goodness of cheese fondue is not just celebrated but lauded on April 11, National Cheese Fondue Day.

The earliest known recipe for the melted delicacy dates back to 1699. For over four decades, the fondue-famed restaurant The Melting Pot has been serving it up, with guests consuming 717,560 pounds of cheese fondue annually. That is a lot of cheese.

Whether you dip, dunk, twirl, or swirl, any way you choose is the right way to pay tribute to the deliciousness of cheese fondue. The local Melting Pot fondue expert is available in the studio to whip up a variety of cheese fondues with tempting cheeses such as cheddar, Swiss, fontina, and Butterkäse.

Classic Alpine Cheese Fondue

Ingredients:

2 oz. (vol) White Wine Base

1/2 demi spoon Freshly-Chopped Garlic

3 oz. (w) Gruyére/Raclette/Fontina Blend

1/8 wedge Lemon Juice, freshly squeezed using citrus press

2 1/2 turns Black Pepper, freshly-ground

3 strokes Nutmeg, freshly-grated using a Microplane

Directions:

Add the white wine

Add chopped garlic using a demi spoon, then stir with a fork to incorporate ingredients.

Add 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork.

Add the next 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork.

Add the remaining 1/3 of cheese and mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted and

incorporated.

Add lemon juice, then add freshly ground black pepper and freshly grated nutmeg.

Fold and stir with a fork to incorporate all ingredients.

Recipe Notes: When making cheeses ensure the recipes are followed exactly and exact measurements are used. Even a small mistake can have a drastic impact on flavor and consistency.

Visit the Melting Pot website to learn more and schedule a visit.