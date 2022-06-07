(Good Things Utah) Alyssa Bybee with In Fine Taste is sharing a recipe for Citrus Mandarin Guacamole today, so good for summer get-togethers!

Ingredients:

  • 3 Mandarin oranges (Clementine or other similar)
  • 2 Avocados, cubed
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered
  • juice & zest of 2 limes
  • 3 green onions, chopped (green and white parts)
  • ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Tabasco pepper sauce
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

  • Peel, section, and slice mandarin oranges into small pieces. Peel the avocados and slice them into cubes.
  • Slice and quarter the grape tomatoes. Using a fine grater or zester, zest your limes (careful not to get any of the white rinds) and then juice the limes.
  • Trim off the tops of the green onions and finely chop both the white and green parts of the onions.
  • Wash the cilantro and remove the stems. Finely chop the cilantro
  • In a small bowl, mix the lime juice, lime zest, Tabasco hot sauce, salt and pepper, green onions, and cilantro. Set aside.
  • In a medium bowl, combine the avocado, tomatoes, and oranges. Pour lime sauce mixture over your avocado mixture and gently mix.
  • Serve with tortilla chips.

