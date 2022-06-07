(Good Things Utah) Alyssa Bybee with In Fine Taste is sharing a recipe for Citrus Mandarin Guacamole today, so good for summer get-togethers!

Ingredients:

3 Mandarin oranges (Clementine or other similar)

2 Avocados, cubed

1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered

juice & zest of 2 limes

3 green onions, chopped (green and white parts)

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

1 teaspoon Tabasco pepper sauce

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Peel, section, and slice mandarin oranges into small pieces. Peel the avocados and slice them into cubes.

Slice and quarter the grape tomatoes. Using a fine grater or zester, zest your limes (careful not to get any of the white rinds) and then juice the limes.

Trim off the tops of the green onions and finely chop both the white and green parts of the onions.

Wash the cilantro and remove the stems. Finely chop the cilantro

In a small bowl, mix the lime juice, lime zest, Tabasco hot sauce, salt and pepper, green onions, and cilantro. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the avocado, tomatoes, and oranges. Pour lime sauce mixture over your avocado mixture and gently mix.

Serve with tortilla chips.

