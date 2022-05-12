(Good Things Utah) Your childhood favorite snack is now transformed into a big delicious cookie. These circus animal cookies are fun and surprisingly easy to make.

Ingredients:

½ cup butter, cold (1 stick)

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¾ cup cake flour

1¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp nonpareil sprinkles plus more for decorating the tops

2 cups circus animal crackers

1 cup Ghirardelli White Chocolate Melting Wafers (vanilla flavored)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Cut the butter into one-inch squares and place it in the bowl of an electric mixer.

Mix on high for 1 minute with both sugars. There should be no visible chunks of butter.

Add in the vanilla and eggs. Mix briefly until everything has just come together.

Add in the salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Mix until combined.

Finally, add in both flours and sprinkles. Mix until a dough is formed, about 1 minute.

Add in the two cups of animal circus cookies and allow the mixer to break them apart.

Mix for about 1 minute until the cookies are broken and evenly distributed throughout the dough.

Scoop dough with a large cookie scoop, makes 8 large cookies.

Bake 4 cookies on a cookie sheet at a time for 10 minutes.

Let the cookies cool for 15-20 minutes so the inside of the cookie can set.

When cookies are completely cooled, melt the white chocolate wafers.

Add a small amount of pink food coloring if desired.

Mix together until color is well incorporated.

Use about 2 tbsp worth of chocolate on top of each cookie.

Sprinkle with a small amount of sprinkles on top.

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE.

Head over to find more information about Mary Susan Jenkins at Baking it Beautiful on her website!