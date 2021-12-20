Cinnamon Roll Christmas Tree

(Good Things Utah) Make your holiday party cheery and bright with themed cinnamon rolls on the dessert table. You can bake Rhodes Cinnamon rolls according to the directions and then decorate in the desired combinations.

Heidi Van Valkenburg shows viewers how to decorate Cinnamon Roll’s in a festive way for Christmas morning!

Reindeer:

Add 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder to a packet of the included frosting and frost cinnamon roll.

Microwave one small tootsie roll for 5 seconds to soften and make it into an ear shape.

Place two candy eyes and ears on cinnamon rolls.

Use one vanilla wafer for the snout, stick one cherry candy with frosting on the wafer as a nose.

Place two small pretzels above ears for antlers.

Finish with a smile made from black icing gel.

Snowman:

Frost cinnamon roll with included frosting and sprinkle with sugar crystals.

Microwave large tootsie roll for 5 seconds, roll flat and cut into a hat shape.

Microwave red starburst piece for 5 seconds, roll flat and cut into a ribbon shape for the hat.

Microwave pink starburst, flatten and make into small circles for cheeks.

Use M&Ms for eyes.

Cut a candy oranges slice for the carrot nose.

Finish with a smile made from black icing gel.

Santa’s Belly:

Add red food coloring to a packet of the included frosting and frost cinnamon roll.

Then sprinkle with red sugar crystals.

Microwave large tootsie roll for 5 seconds, roll flat and cut into a belt shape.

Microwave yellow starburst piece for 5 seconds, roll flat and cut into a buckle shape.

Finish by adding white candies for buttons.

Prep Time: 5 min.

Bake Time: 15-20 min.

Servings: 12

For more recipes and information check out their website or follow along on social media.