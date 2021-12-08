Churro Toffee Cookies

(Good Things Utah) – These cookies are soft, bursting with cinnamon flavor, full of crunchy toffee bits, and finished off with a white chocolate drizzle. They can be your new go-to cookie when taking a treat to a friend.

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla

8 oz bag plain Heath toffee chips, divided (Bits o’ Brickle)

For the coating:

½ cup granulated sugar

1 heaping teaspoon cinnamon

For the topping:

1 ½-2 cups white chocolate chips, melted

Remaining toffee chips from bag (about ½ cup)

Directions

Make the coating by combining sugar and cinnamon in a small, shallow bowl or plate. Set aside.

Whisk the flour, baking soda, salt, cream of tartar, and cinnamon in a bowl and set aside. In a large bowl using a stand mixer or hand mixer, beat the butter and sugar until smooth. Add the egg and vanilla. Beat until combined. Slowly add the dry ingredients in small amounts. Scrape sides as needed. Add toffee chips and mix until just combined.

Scoop out spoonfuls of cookies and roll them into balls then roll in cinnamon-sugar mixture to coat completely. Arrange cookies on a baking sheet 2 inches apart and bake for 10 minutes. The cookie should be very light brown around the edges when done. Allow cooling on the sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

Once cookies have completely cooled, drizzle with melted white chocolate and sprinkle toffee chips on top.

Chef: Charlotte Hancy | Instagram: @charlotte.shares | Blog: www.charlotteshares.blog