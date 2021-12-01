(Good Things Utah) – This prized recipe can only be described as…guilt. This chocolate salted caramel pecan tart is better than good. It is amazing. Everyone who has ever taken first bite gasps and talks with their mouth full to saying, “Oh!,” “Oh my GOSH!.”
Ingredients
- 340 grams all-purpose flour
- 140 grams powdered sugar
- 50 grams almond flour
- 20 grams cocoa powder, unsweetened Dutch-processed
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 170 grams butter (cold, cubed in 1/4” pieces)
- 2 large eggs
- 200 grams whole pecans
Directions
- Sift flour, powdered sugar, almond flour, cocoa powder, and salt.
- Add to mixing bowl and add cold cubed butter.
- Mix on medium speed with the paddle attachment until butter is the size of a pea.
- Add eggs and mix to combine. Chill 1 hour. Roll dough into tart shells.
- Fill shells with pie weights. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Remove weights and bake anadditional 5 minutes.
- Toast pecans on separate sheet pan in oven on 350 degrees for 5 minutes and set aside.
Chef: Chef Cynthia Alberts | Website: Salt Lake Community College Culinary Institute
This story contains sponsored content.