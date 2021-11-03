Chocolate Pecan Pie

GTU Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) –

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup dark corn syrup
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 ½ cups pecan halves
  • 1 unbaked pie crust (homemade or store bought)

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll pie crust out and place in pie crust, prick crust with a fork to prevent air bubbles. Set aside.
  2. In a microwave safe bowl melt butter and unsweetened chocolate together. Stir in beaten eggs and corn syrup.
  3. Add in the remaining ingredients—brown sugar, flour, vanilla, and salt. Fold in pecan halves. Pour into unbaked pie crust. Use a fork or your fingers to flip the pecans all rounded side up.  Bake for 10 minutes.
  4. Reduce heat to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake 35-40 minutes. If crust starts to brown too much cover in foil.
  5. Cool completely before serving. Try serving it with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Find more Good Things Utah Recipes here!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors