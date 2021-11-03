Chocolate Pecan Pie

(Good Things Utah) –
Ingredients
- 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup dark corn syrup
- 3 eggs, beaten
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ cups pecan halves
- 1 unbaked pie crust (homemade or store bought)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll pie crust out and place in pie crust, prick crust with a fork to prevent air bubbles. Set aside.
- In a microwave safe bowl melt butter and unsweetened chocolate together. Stir in beaten eggs and corn syrup.
- Add in the remaining ingredients—brown sugar, flour, vanilla, and salt. Fold in pecan halves. Pour into unbaked pie crust. Use a fork or your fingers to flip the pecans all rounded side up. Bake for 10 minutes.
- Reduce heat to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake 35-40 minutes. If crust starts to brown too much cover in foil.
- Cool completely before serving. Try serving it with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
Find more Good Things Utah Recipes here!