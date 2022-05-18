(Good Things Utah) Making even more mouthwatering dishes for us to try out, chef Randy Crane joined us on Good Things Utah to share his recipe for Chocolate “Dream” Pie. Follow all of Randy’s tasty endeavors and follow him on social media: @greatfoodfyi.
To download this recipe to print, click the link HERE.
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons Unsweetened cocoa powder
- Pinch of salt
- 3 cups whole milk
- 4 ounces of Dark Chocolate. 60 % to 70% cacao
- 2 ounces Milk Chocolate / More for shavings
- 3 tablespoons of butter
- 2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract
- 1 Prepared blind-baked butter pie crust
DIRECTIONS:
- Mix sugar, cornstarch, cocoa powder, and salt in a medium saucepan. Make sure to thoroughly combine.
- Pour milk into the powder mixture and thoroughly mix…. The mixture will be Hydrophobic so keep mixing.
- Place pan on medium to high heat and bring slowly to a boil for about 8-10 minutes Make sure to stir constantly.
- Allow boiling for 30 seconds then remove from the heat.
- Stir in butter, both chocolates, and vanilla, and continue to stir.
- Cover pie filling with prepared parchment paper and refrigerate for 3 hours.
- Serve with whipped topping and shaved milk chocolate for decoration.
- Pour into blind-baked pie crust and allow to cool for 30 mins.