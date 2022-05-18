(Good Things Utah) Making even more mouthwatering dishes for us to try out, chef Randy Crane joined us on Good Things Utah to share his recipe for Chocolate “Dream” Pie. Follow all of Randy’s tasty endeavors and follow him on social media: @greatfoodfyi.

To download this recipe to print, click the link HERE.

INGREDIENTS:

6 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

2 tablespoons Unsweetened cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

3 cups whole milk

4 ounces of Dark Chocolate. 60 % to 70% cacao

2 ounces Milk Chocolate / More for shavings

3 tablespoons of butter

2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract

1 Prepared blind-baked butter pie crust

DIRECTIONS: