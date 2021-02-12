Moana Arruda of Mo’s Lovin’ Oven was back in the kitchen here at GTU today making stunning and tasty chocolate covered strawberry roses! Visit Mo’s at 7231 S Wimbledon Ridge Lane, West Jordan and on facebook.



Chocolate covered strawberry roses

Modeling Chocolate:

1- 12 oz bag candy melts

1/3 cup corn syrup

1 dozen strawberries

8 oz white chocolate

Melt candy melt in microwave at 100% power for 30 seconds

Stir candy melts and return to microwave for 20 seconds longer

Stir again and repeat the melting and stirring process at 15 second intervals until candy is fully melted and smooth.

Microwave corn syrup for 15 seconds.

Slowly add corn syrup to melted candy melts and stir gently until it starts to give a little resistance.

Leave in bowl on counter overnight to set.

Melt white chocolate the same way as rhe candy melts.

While chocolate is melting, cut ends off strawberries if adding sticks.

Dip stick into melted chocolate and insert into cut end of strawberry about 1 inch into strawberry.

Set aside to allow chocolate to harden.

Once you have finished adding all the sticks to your strawberries dip each one in chocolate to coat and allow excess to drip off while hold and tapping the stick over the bowl of melted chocolate.

Set aside to allow chocolate to harden.

Knead a couple tablespoons of modeling chocolate until soft and pliable.

Make 3 to 7 small balls of modeling chocolate and set on parchment or wax paper.

Set another piece of wax or parchment on top of the balls and press flat with your thumb.

Take your rolling pin and roll out the balls into thin petals.

Take another piece of modeling chocolate (about 1 teaspoon) This time making a snake.

Repeat the process used to flatten and shape the balls.

Roll the snake halfway and cut the base off. Stick to the top of a strawberry and roll the remaining snake around the top of the strawberry.

Add petals one at a time each time making sure the next petal is placed halfway inside the last.