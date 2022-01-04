Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream

GTU Recipes

(Good Things Utah) Brooke Riley, Owner of Salt Flats Bakery joined us this morning to show us how to make a flavorful Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream!!

Chocolate Cake Ingredients:

  • 2 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 3/4 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • 1 cup hot water

Frosting Ingredients:

  • 2 cups salted butter, room temp
  • 8 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 4 tbsp. – 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • Filling
    • Fresh Raspberries

Cake Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees
  • Add all dry ingredients into a large bowl and whisk together.
  • Add eggs, buttermilk and vegetable oil and mix well.
  • Add vanilla to the hot water. Then add to cake mixture and mix well.
  • Divide batter between 3, 8-inch pans.
  • Bake for 30-33 min or until tooth pick comes out clean.
  • Allow to cool for 10-15 min then wrap with plastic wrap and place in the freezer until ready to use.

Frosting Directions:

  • Whip butter until cream and then add powder sugar
  • Add unsweetened cocoa powder until well combined
  • Add in the heavy cream, vanilla and salt
  • Whip buttercream for another 3 min on high.

Visit the Salt Flats Bakery on Facebook for more information!

