Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - On New Year's Eve, Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City welcomed the arrival of Neva, a five-year-old female polar bear, to Rocky Shores, an extensive multi-animal habitat featuring bears, sea lions, seals and otters.

Neva comes from Maryland Zoo as a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for polar bears.