(Good Things Utah) Brooke Riley, Owner of Salt Flats Bakery joined us this morning to show us how to make a flavorful Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream!!
Chocolate Cake Ingredients:
- 2 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 2 cups sugar
- 3/4 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup hot water
Frosting Ingredients:
- 2 cups salted butter, room temp
- 8 cups powdered sugar
- 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 4 tbsp. – 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 2 tsp vanilla
- Filling
- Fresh Raspberries
Cake Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees
- Add all dry ingredients into a large bowl and whisk together.
- Add eggs, buttermilk and vegetable oil and mix well.
- Add vanilla to the hot water. Then add to cake mixture and mix well.
- Divide batter between 3, 8-inch pans.
- Bake for 30-33 min or until tooth pick comes out clean.
- Allow to cool for 10-15 min then wrap with plastic wrap and place in the freezer until ready to use.
Frosting Directions:
- Whip butter until cream and then add powder sugar
- Add unsweetened cocoa powder until well combined
- Add in the heavy cream, vanilla and salt
- Whip buttercream for another 3 min on high.
