Chinese New Year food signifies health, prosperity, and luck. Check out an easy recipe to celebrate!

(Good Things Utah) Beverly Astin showed us earlier her recipe for Chinese New Year Longevity Noodles that symbolizes everything is going to be smooth in the coming year and now she is showing us a recipe for Chinese Dumplings.

While in many places around the world, coming together might not be possible, families will undoubtedly enjoy the chance to eat, drink and chat around a full table in 2022. With these unprecedented times, we’d like to take a look at what is so special about the food served during Chinese New Year and its symbolic significance. Traditional Chinese New Year food tends to signify health, prosperity, or luck.

These round dumplings signify family reunions as most families spend Chinese New Year’s Eve together and prepare them before eating them at midnight. They also represent prosperity because their shape resembles ancient Chinese money; a gold coin is put inside of one of the dumplings for a lucky guest to find.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground pork or shrimp

1/2 cup green onion, finely chopped

1 tsp finely chopped ginger

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 egg

1 pound Napa Chinese cabbage

1 tsp salt

Sauce Ingredients:

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Chinese vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon chili sauce or chili oil

Instructions:

In a large bowl mix pork, green onion, ginger, sesame oil, salt, soy sauce, veg oil, and egg. I use my hands to really mix it well. set aside and let it marinate for 1-2 hours.

Cut cabbage into small pieces.

Place cabbage in bowl and sprinkle with salt. set aside for 30 min.

Squeeze and excess water from cabbage before adding it to the pork mixture.

Mix cabbage into pork mixture

Ready to assemble the dumplings. add a tablespoon of filling and add it to the middle of the wrapper.

Fold the wrapper over and pinch the edges to seal it. remember they don’t have to look perfect!

How to cook the Dumplings – Boil or Fry

Fry: Heat pan with 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable oil Place dumplings in the pan leaving space between them Place lid on the pan and cook for 3 mins on medium heat. Then add 1/3 cup water and replace the lid This allows dumplings to steam, cook until golden brown on the bottom

Boil : Half fill a large Saucepan with water and bring to a boil, then add as many dumplings as you can fit Use a slotted spoon to stir dumplings so they don’t stick Add a drop of oil to the water to prevent sticking As the water comes back to a boil and the dumplings start to float, add 1 cup water to the pot and replace lid. Repeat and serve as soon as possible.

:

For more information about Beverly Austin, visit her on Instagram.