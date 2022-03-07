(Good Things Utah) Hillori with Blissful Bite shows another recipe that is a grab and go once you have it all ready to go – Grab the recipe below!

Ingredients:

Juice of one lemon (about 3 – 4 tablespoons)

3 T EVOO

1 Tablespoon ground coriander

1 Tablespoon ground cumin

4 large cloves garlic, minced

¼ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground allspice

2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

2 ½ – 3 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Instructions:

In a food processor, combine all ingredients and spices, except chicken. Pulse to make a paste.

Rub the chicken thighs on all sides with the marinade and let sit for a half hour or refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

Grill the chicken on a pre-heated BBQ, on medium high heat and cook about 6 – 8 minutes on each side.

Finish chicken in a 350 degree oven for another 10 minutes just to cook through.

Let chicken cool a bit and then thinly slice chicken thighs into pieces.

Serve chicken with rice, hummus, garlic sauce, fresh veggies/salad or some warm pita bread.

Note: if you don’t have a BBQ, lay chicken on a large parchment lined baking tray and bake in a 400 degree oven for 40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, brown and crispy on the edges.

Chef: Hillori Hansen