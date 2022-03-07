(Good Things Utah) Hillori with Blissful Bite shows another recipe that is a grab and go once you have it all ready to go – Grab the recipe below!
Ingredients:
- Juice of one lemon (about 3 – 4 tablespoons)
- 3 T EVOO
- 1 Tablespoon ground coriander
- 1 Tablespoon ground cumin
- 4 large cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tsp ground allspice
- 2 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 2 ½ – 3 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Instructions:
- In a food processor, combine all ingredients and spices, except chicken. Pulse to make a paste.
- Rub the chicken thighs on all sides with the marinade and let sit for a half hour or refrigerate for up to 24 hours.
- Grill the chicken on a pre-heated BBQ, on medium high heat and cook about 6 – 8 minutes on each side.
- Finish chicken in a 350 degree oven for another 10 minutes just to cook through.
- Let chicken cool a bit and then thinly slice chicken thighs into pieces.
- Serve chicken with rice, hummus, garlic sauce, fresh veggies/salad or some warm pita bread.
- Note: if you don’t have a BBQ, lay chicken on a large parchment lined baking tray and bake in a 400 degree oven for 40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, brown and crispy on the edges.
Chef: Hillori Hansen
Instagram: @blissful.bites.by.hillori
