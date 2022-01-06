Chicken Pesto Sandwich and more from Myamour Café!

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Ingredients

  • 1 Flatbread 
  • Leftover Rotisserie Chicken 
  • Chopped Lettuce 
  • 2 Tomato Slices 
  • Shredded Oaxaca Cheese  
  • 1 Tablespoon Pesto Sauce
  • Pinch of Salt and Pepper 

Instructions: Spread pesto sauce to flatbread, shred the amount desired of chicken, add to flatbread. Add cheese, tomato slices, lettuce, salt and pepper. Broil on low for 5 minutes, or until cheese has melted. Fold over once out of the oven and enjoy!

Myamour Cafe is located at 655 E 600 S Salt Lake City UT, 84102 inside Trolley Square Mall. You can follow them on Instagram!

