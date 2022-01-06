Chicken Pesto Sandwich and more from Myamour Café!

(Good Things Utah) Check out this Chicken Pesto Sandwich and grab the recipe here!

Ingredients

1 Flatbread

Leftover Rotisserie Chicken

Chopped Lettuce

2 Tomato Slices

Shredded Oaxaca Cheese

1 Tablespoon Pesto Sauce

Pinch of Salt and Pepper

Instructions: Spread pesto sauce to flatbread, shred the amount desired of chicken, add to flatbread. Add cheese, tomato slices, lettuce, salt and pepper. Broil on low for 5 minutes, or until cheese has melted. Fold over once out of the oven and enjoy!

Myamour Cafe is located at 655 E 600 S Salt Lake City UT, 84102 inside Trolley Square Mall. You can follow them on Instagram!