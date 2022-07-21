(Good Things Utah) Kianna Williams is cooking up a delectable Chicken Parmesan for Bree today! So delicious, don’t forget to grab the recipe and make sure you share so your friends can have it too!

Ingredients:

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

4 oz queso pork skins

1 cup grated parmesan

4 large eggs

2 cups Rao’s tomato sauce

8 slices provolone cheese

parsley garnish

garlic salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 385

In two small separate bowls; the first bowl crack eggs & whisk. In the second bowl add crumbled pork skins & grated parmesan (mix).

Spray baking dish; take chicken thigh and dip in eggs first, then coat in pork skin and cheese mixture, place in greased pan

Repeat with each chicken cutlet.

Leave uncovered and bake for 30 minutes.

Remove from oven; add 1/4 cup tomato sauce to each piece, then provolone cheese.

Place back in the oven and broil for 2-3 minutes on high heat until cheese is browned.

Let cool, sprinkle garlic salt on top, parsley garnish, and enjoy!

Find more information and recipes from Kiana by checking out her blog HERE, and don’t forget to print this recipe for your records at home!