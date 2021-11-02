Chicken Corn Soup

(Good Things Utah) – This Chicken and Corn Soup recipe is quick and easy to make on the stovetop. It’s full of protein and veggies and it is so comforting and delicious.
Ingredients
- 1-whole roasted chicken hand shredded into bite-sized pieces
- 1-Large onion diced
- 4-stalks celery diced
- 5-sprigs of fresh thyme chopped
- 2-bags pre-cooked diced potatoes
- 2-Table spoons butter
- ½ teaspoon olive oil
- 3 ½ Table spoons of flour
- 2-Cups chicken Stock
- 1-quart Half & Half
Directions
Melt 2 tablespoons butter with olive oil, saute onion and celery until onions are translucent and celery is soft. Add flour, cook until golden brown stirring constantly. Add chicken stock, then half & half, stir in potatoes, corn (w/liquid), and shredded chicken. Heat for 30-minutes, serve w/garlic bread
Clam Chowder, after adding flour, add 3 cans of canned chopped clams w/juice, add stock and half & half serve with hot sauce.