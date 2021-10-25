Chicken and Feta stuffed Delicata Squash

Ingredients

1 each Delicata squash, halved and seeded

2 tbsp Olive oil

1/2 each Onion, finely minced

1 each Red bell pepper, chopped small

2 tbsp Sherry

1 Tbsp All purpose flour

1/2 cup Heavy cream

1 1/2 tsp Salt

1/8 tsp Black pepper, ground

1/4 cup Orzo, cooked to package directions

2 cups Rotisserie chicken, shredded

1/2 cup Feta cheese crumbles

3 tbsp Dill, fresh chopped

2 tsp Lemon zest

Directions

Preheat 350* Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, place delicata squash face up and drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil, sprinkle with 1 tsp salt and bake for 25 minutes.

Over medium heat in a skillet add 1 tbsp olive oil, add onion and red bell pepper, saute until onion is translucent and pepper softens. Sprinkle 1 tbsp flour, ½ tsp salt, and ⅛ tsp black pepper over the mixture and cook for 3 minutes. Add in sherry and reduce by half, pour in heavy cream, and bring to a simmer, reducing until it thickens. Remove from heat.

In a medium mixing bowl combine cooked orzo, chicken, ¼ cup feta cheese, 2 tbsp dill, and 1 tsp lemon zest. Pour in cream mixture and stir.

Generously spoon pasta and chicken mixture into delicata squash halves, top with remaining feta cheese, bake for 10 minutes, finish under broiler until golden and bubbly 3-5 minutes.

Garnish with lemon zest and dill.