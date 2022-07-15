(Good Things Utah) Laci Tagge with Tagge’s Famous Fruit and Veggie Farms joined us today to show off some of their delicious and healthy fruit and vegetables. PLUS, she threw them in a salad that you’re going to want the recipe for – Cherry Walnut Couscous Salad!

Ingredients:

3 tablespoon olive oil extra virgin

1 1/2 cups Israeli couscous

2 cups fresh cherries pitted & halved

1/2 cup walnuts toasted, lightly chopped

1 cup feta cheese crumbled

4 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

salt & freshly ground pepper to taste

1/2 cup fresh parsley chopped

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium heat in a medium saucepan.

Add the couscous, and cook, stirring, until toasted, about 3 minutes

Add 2 cups of water, cover, and cook until couscous is tender about 10 minutes.

Remove from heat, remove the cover, stir in remaining olive oil, and allow to cool

Transfer couscous to a bowl, and add all remaining ingredients, tossing to combine.

Serve immediately, or refrigerate until chilled.

If you’d like more information about Tagge’s Fruit, visit their website.