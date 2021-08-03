Cheesy Vegetable Egg Bake

(GTU) – Cheesy vegetable egg bakes are for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner! It’s made with simple Cache Valley ingredients too. This buttery, easy breakfast-baked dish is full of cheese and spices, and because it’s vegetarian, everyone can enjoy it. Watch step-by-step as Nicea puts the dish together.

It can be your new family favorite and it’s so easy – it comes together in minutes. None of the Good Things Utah family are huge egg lovers but they devoured this breakfast casserole, so you know it has to be good.

Ingredients

nonstick cooking spray

4 ounces cremini mushrooms

1 cup broccoli florets

12 asparagus spears

1/2 red bell pepper

1/4 red onion

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

12 large eggs

1/2 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese (2 oz. is about 1/2 cup)

2 ounces shredded cheddar cheese (2 oz. is about 1/2 cup)

2 ounces grated Parmesan cheese (2 oz. is about 1/2 cup)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

3. Thinly slice the mushrooms. Finely dice the broccoli, asparagus, bell pepper, and red onion.

4. Set a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Once shimmering, add the vegetables to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally until the mushrooms are shrunken and browned and the vegetables are softened 7-8 minutes. Remove from heat.

5. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and black pepper. Add the vegetables and shredded cheeses. Fold with a rubber spatula to evenly distribute.

6. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

7. Bake the casserole on middle rack of oven until golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes.

8. Check to see that casserole is done. Remove from oven or add time as needed.

9. Allow casserole to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving. Cut the casserole into squares, or simply spoon onto plates.

Go to Cache Valley Creamery now for more recipes.