Charcuterie with Nettie Frank

It just may be the most gorgeous charcuterie platter you’ve ever seen. Nettie Frank was in the GTU kitchen today loading us up on the tastiest cheese, meats, fruits, fig jam, honecomb, crackers, bread toasts, dark chocolate and fresh herbs!

Nettie tells us you can arrange your meal on various types of platters, trays, and boards. Depending on the size you want, this can be an appetizer or the main course. Watch her expertly arrange the yummy items, and hear all her tips and tricks. Take a look, follow along, and impress your guests!

Instagram @checnettiefrank Facebook Chef Nettie Frank

Deena Manzanares
