(Good Things Utah) Chef Freyka Nunez Del Prado with Harmon’s is in the Kitchen with Surae and they’re cooking up Chana Masala. This dish can be made up as the main course or a snack. Try it out!

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. Ghee

1 Large Shallot – Finely diced

1 tbsp. Garlic – Minced

1 Tbsp. Ginger Grated

1 Tbsp. Cumin

1 Tbsp. Garam masala

¼ Tsp. Cinnamon

2 cups Vegetable broth – Kombucha with turmeric and ginger may be used

½ Can Diced tomatoes

2 cans of Garbanzo

16 oz. Spinach – Can be substituted with kale

Cayenne – To taste

Lemon – To Taste

Salt and pepper – To taste

Directions:

In a skillet, over medium-high heat, melt the butter.

Add the shallots; cook them until softened.

Stir in the garlic and ginger until fragrant.

Add the spices, and incorporate the tomatoes, broth, and garbanzo.

Bring stew to a boil. Remove ½ cup garbanzo and blend until smooth with the reminder cup of broth, or just mash some garbanzos with the back of the spoon.

Add the smooth garbanzo to the skillet.

Season with salt and pepper.

Turn the heat off

Add the spinach and wilt with the carryover heat.

Serve and Enjoy!

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE and then head over to Harmon’s website to find your nearest location and create your shopping list!

*Sponsored Content.