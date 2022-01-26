Celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year with this traditional dish

(Good Things Utah) Chinese New Year is right around the corner on February 1st and we have Beverly Astin in the kitchen helping us to celebrate by showing us how to make Chinese New Year Longevity Noodles.

Eating longevity noodles in the New Year symbolizes everything is going to be smooth in the coming year. Keep in mind that the main thing is that the longevity noodle is made by one single and continuous noodle. You must eat it from the beginning to the end and don’t break it while eating, or the good wish will be broken.

Ingredients:

3 quarts water

12 ounces Yi Mein noodles

1/8 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon hot water

2 teaspoons regular soy sauce

2 teaspoons dark soy sauce

2 teaspoons oyster sauce

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

3-4 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)

8 ounce Chinese chives

5 shiitake mushrooms (fresh or dried thinly sliced)

Instructions:

Boil water in large wok or pot. Once boiling add Yi Main noodles and cook 3-4 minutes.

Do not over cook you want them firm and chewy.

Drain noodles and set aside.

Dissolve sugared salt in 1 tablespoon water, and add both soy sauces, oyster sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, stir until combined.

Heat wok until smoking and spread 2 tablespoons oil around the perimeter.

Add mushrooms and chives and stir fry for 30 seconds. the mushrooms are like a sponge so if they look too dry add another tablespoon of oil.

Add noodles (but no water drippings) and stir fry everything for another 30 seconds or until warm.

spread the sauce mixture evenly over the noodles and stir fry everything for 1 minute. if the noodles are sticking add a touch more oil or drizzle a splash of water .

Mix gently not to break up the noodles- remember you want to have long noodles to give longevity and prosperity to whoever is going to be enjoying this dish.

Last I add a few more chives and mix until they turn bright green and noodles are hot, only a few minutes.

Enjoy!

For more information about Beverly Austin, visit her on Instagram.