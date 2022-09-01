Randy Crane came back to the GTU kitchen for a recipe that’ll reel you in for dinner. See what you’ll need to pick up at the store to make this dish.
Crusted Halibut with Beurre Blanc Sauce
Ingredients:
6 ounce halibut filet
2 eggs
1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
1/2 shredded parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt & Pepper
Sauce:
1/2 cup white wine
1 tablespoon minced shallots
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
4 to 5 tablespoons of butter
Salt to taste
Splash of fresh lemon juice to taste
Thyme leaves
Directions:
Fish
1 – Preheat oven to 325 degrees
2 – Mix shredded parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs and place on a plate
3 – Beat eggs and place on a plate
4 – Allow halibut to come to room temperature
5 – Pick the flattest side of the halibut and dip into the eggs
6 – Press the halibut filet into the cheese and breadcrumb mixture, and gently press to allow as much of the breadcrumbs to coat the fish. Place on a wire rack breadcrumb side up and allow to rest for 5 mins
7 – Heat the oil in an oven proof frying pan over medium heat
8 – Once the pan comes up to temp gently place the halibut Into the frying pan with the breaded side down and gently press insuring good contact
9 – Cook for approx. 5 minutes or until the breadcrumbs and cheese are golden brown.
10 – Gently turn fish over in the pan and place into the oven and bake until internal temp reads 125 degrees. Carryover temperature should rise to 130/135. Time will vary depending on the thickness of the fish.
11- Remove from oven and rest for 3 to 4 minutes
Sauce
1 – Place wine, white wine vinegar and shallots into a sauce pan
2 – Bring to a boil, heating until it is nearly dry. (Au Sec).
3 – Remove from heat and whisk to mount in the butter, allowing it to gently melt.
4 – Add salt and fresh lemon juice to taste.
5- Serve by placing pool of sauce on a plate and setting fish crust side up. Decorate with thyme leaves.
