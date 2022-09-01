Randy Crane came back to the GTU kitchen for a recipe that’ll reel you in for dinner. See what you’ll need to pick up at the store to make this dish.

Crusted Halibut with Beurre Blanc Sauce

Ingredients:

6 ounce halibut filet

2 eggs

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/2 shredded parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt & Pepper



Sauce:

1/2 cup white wine

1 tablespoon minced shallots

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

4 to 5 tablespoons of butter

Salt to taste

Splash of fresh lemon juice to taste

Thyme leaves



Directions:

Fish

1 – Preheat oven to 325 degrees

2 – Mix shredded parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs and place on a plate

3 – Beat eggs and place on a plate

4 – Allow halibut to come to room temperature

5 – Pick the flattest side of the halibut and dip into the eggs

6 – Press the halibut filet into the cheese and breadcrumb mixture, and gently press to allow as much of the breadcrumbs to coat the fish. Place on a wire rack breadcrumb side up and allow to rest for 5 mins

7 – Heat the oil in an oven proof frying pan over medium heat

8 – Once the pan comes up to temp gently place the halibut Into the frying pan with the breaded side down and gently press insuring good contact

9 – Cook for approx. 5 minutes or until the breadcrumbs and cheese are golden brown.

10 – Gently turn fish over in the pan and place into the oven and bake until internal temp reads 125 degrees. Carryover temperature should rise to 130/135. Time will vary depending on the thickness of the fish.

11- Remove from oven and rest for 3 to 4 minutes



Sauce

1 – Place wine, white wine vinegar and shallots into a sauce pan

2 – Bring to a boil, heating until it is nearly dry. (Au Sec).

3 – Remove from heat and whisk to mount in the butter, allowing it to gently melt.

4 – Add salt and fresh lemon juice to taste.

5- Serve by placing pool of sauce on a plate and setting fish crust side up. Decorate with thyme leaves.

