Cast-Iron Bacon Cornbread

GTU Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(GTU Recipes) – This recipe for the best bacon cornbread is a savory, rib-sticking, traditional cornbread that is absolutely scrumptious. You can use your favorite brand of bacon, but thick-cut, hickory-smoked bacon works best. This cast-iron cornbread with bacon recipe makes a great side for barbecue or chili and is also delicious on its own with a generous slathering of honey butter.

Recipe Below

Linda Davies Live in the Kitchen

Ingredients

  • 3 slices of bacon
  • 2 boxes of Jiffy corn muffin mix
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup of milk
  • 1/2 cup of sugar 

Optional: 

  • 4 green onions, chopped both white & green parts
  • 1 1/2 cups of shredded sharp cheddar cheese 

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400* F. 
  2. Cook the bacon in a cast-iron skillet. Drain bacon on paper towel, keeping the bacon drippins in the skillet. Crumble the bacon to add to the batter. 
  3. Whisk together the Jiffy mix, eggs, milk & sugar in a large bowl. 
  4. Pour the batter into the skillet with the drippins. Sprinkle in bacon, green onions and/or cheese, if you wish. 
  5. Bake 20 minutes, or until Golden brown. 
  6. Serve with honey butter & ENJOY!!

Featured Chef: Lindy Davies

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors