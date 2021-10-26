Cast-Iron Bacon Cornbread

(GTU Recipes) – This recipe for the best bacon cornbread is a savory, rib-sticking, traditional cornbread that is absolutely scrumptious. You can use your favorite brand of bacon, but thick-cut, hickory-smoked bacon works best. This cast-iron cornbread with bacon recipe makes a great side for barbecue or chili and is also delicious on its own with a generous slathering of honey butter.
Ingredients
- 3 slices of bacon
- 2 boxes of Jiffy corn muffin mix
- 2 eggs
- 2/3 cup of milk
- 1/2 cup of sugar
Optional:
- 4 green onions, chopped both white & green parts
- 1 1/2 cups of shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400* F.
- Cook the bacon in a cast-iron skillet. Drain bacon on paper towel, keeping the bacon drippins in the skillet. Crumble the bacon to add to the batter.
- Whisk together the Jiffy mix, eggs, milk & sugar in a large bowl.
- Pour the batter into the skillet with the drippins. Sprinkle in bacon, green onions and/or cheese, if you wish.
- Bake 20 minutes, or until Golden brown.
- Serve with honey butter & ENJOY!!