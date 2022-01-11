Carson Kitchen’s Iron Chef Burger!

(Good Things Utah) One item close to Cory Harwell’s heart is the Iron Chef Burger, based on a recipe developed by Harwell’s dear friend and original Carson Kitchen collaborator, the late Chef Kerry Simon.

“It’s a riff on the burger that Kerry created when he won the hamburger battle against chef Cat Cora in the second season of ‘Iron Chef America,’” he says. “It features red onion jam, crispy prosciutto, and celery leaf.”

Try this recipe at home!

Ingredients:

2-4 oz. patty’s

2 – each slice white cheddar

3- oz. of celery leaf or heart

4-5 slices of prosciutto fried crispy before and cooled

1 – oz. fancy sauce

0.5- red onion jam

1 – oz. clarified butter for cooking meat in pan

Instructions:

Add clarified butter to pan salt and pepper meat . Sear on each side and then Press burger down to make a flatter Patty sear and flip patty over .

Add cheese to one patty and add red onion jam to one patty

Let cheese melt and stack patty’s on top of each other. Toast bun if possible add sauce to each side . Add patty’s and add lettuce and add crispy prosciutto.

Close buns together and add a pick to serve.

Ingredients for Fancy sauce:

7 oz. mayonnaise

3 oz. mustard

2 oz. ketchup

1 oz. Worcestershire sauce

1 oz. Sriracha

Instructions for Fancy sauce:

Mix mayonnaise mustard and catch up until fully incorporated.

Place and container and use when ready.

Ingredients for Red onion Jam:

1-oz oil

1 each red onion peeled and cut julienned

2-teaspoon salt

1-teaspoon pepper

4-tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1-oz butter

Instructions for Red Onion Jam:

On medium heat add oil to pan, once oil is hot add red onion and add salt and pepper to onions. Cook onions for about 5 minutes on medium heat and add balsamic vinegar and once balsamic begins to thicken add brown sugar continue cook until onions and balsamic have jam consistency 1-3 minute more. Finish with butter and make sure butter is completely mixed in with onion and balsamic mixture.

You can try this dish at Carson Kitchen. View more about them on their website!