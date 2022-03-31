(Good Things Utah) Adorn your holiday table with a cute and festive dessert without spending much time in the kitchen. These delicious cake bars come together with only a box mix and a few carefully chosen pantry staples.
Ingredients:
- For the Cake Bars:
- 1 box carrot cake mix
- 1 extra large egg
- 1/3 Cup half and half
- 1/2 stick melted butter
- 2 one ounce boxes raisins
- 1/2 bag white chocolate chips
- For the Cream Cheese Frosting:
- 1 stick salted butter, room temperature
- 4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 Cups powdered sugar
- 2 Tablespoons half and half
- Orange food coloring
- Green food coloring
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Place the cake mix, egg, melted butter, and half and half in a large mixing bowl. Mix with a wooden spoon, just until combined.
- Add the raisins and white chocolate chips and mix until combined.
- Spread into an 8 X 12 jelly roll pan that has been lined with parchment.
- Bake for 30 minutes, then let cool.
- Place all ingredients for the frosting (except the coloring) into the bowl of a stand mixer. Whip until smooth and fluffy.
