(Good Things Utah) Adorn your holiday table with a cute and festive dessert without spending much time in the kitchen. These delicious cake bars come together with only a box mix and a few carefully chosen pantry staples.

Ingredients:

For the Cake Bars: 1 box carrot cake mix 1 extra large egg 1/3 Cup half and half 1/2 stick melted butter 2 one ounce boxes raisins 1/2 bag white chocolate chips

For the Cream Cheese Frosting: 1 stick salted butter, room temperature 4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 3 Cups powdered sugar 2 Tablespoons half and half Orange food coloring Green food coloring



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350.

Place the cake mix, egg, melted butter, and half and half in a large mixing bowl. Mix with a wooden spoon, just until combined.

Add the raisins and white chocolate chips and mix until combined.

Spread into an 8 X 12 jelly roll pan that has been lined with parchment.

Bake for 30 minutes, then let cool.

Place all ingredients for the frosting (except the coloring) into the bowl of a stand mixer. Whip until smooth and fluffy.

Learn more about Shauna Havey by visiting her on Instagram.