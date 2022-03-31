(Good Things Utah) Adorn your holiday table with a cute and festive dessert without spending much time in the kitchen. These delicious cake bars come together with only a box mix and a few carefully chosen pantry staples.

Ingredients:

  • For the Cake Bars:
    • 1 box carrot cake mix
    • 1 extra large egg
    • 1/3 Cup half and half
    • 1/2 stick melted butter
    • 2 one ounce boxes raisins
    • 1/2 bag white chocolate chips
  • For the Cream Cheese Frosting:
    • 1 stick salted butter, room temperature
    • 4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 3 Cups powdered sugar
    • 2 Tablespoons half and half
    • Orange food coloring
    • Green food coloring

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350.
  • Place the cake mix, egg, melted butter, and half and half in a large mixing bowl. Mix with a wooden spoon, just until combined.
  • Add the raisins and white chocolate chips and mix until combined.
  • Spread into an 8 X 12 jelly roll pan that has been lined with parchment.
  • Bake for 30 minutes, then let cool.
  • Place all ingredients for the frosting (except the coloring) into the bowl of a stand mixer. Whip until smooth and fluffy.

