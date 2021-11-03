Caramel and Chocolate Pretzel Rods

(Good Things Utah) – These are the perfect sweet and salty combination – with the salted pretzels, covered in the smooth homemade caramel, and creamy chocolate. It’s a match made in heaven.
Ingredients
- Soft caramel squares
- Large pretzel rods
- Almond Bark
- Optional: sprinkles, chopped nuts, or toppings of choice
Supplies
- Parchment paper
- Heating pad
- Microwave safe bowl to heat chocolate
- Tall Glass
- Bakers drying rack (optional)
Directions
- Heat up a heating pad to place the wrapped caramel squares on. This helps soften the caramels.
- Unwrap one softened caramel piece and roll it between your palms into a rope. Press the top of the caramel rope into the top of a pretzel rod, and wind it around the rod, ending about 2 inches from the bottom.
- Place the caramel-wrapped pretzel on a parchment paper, and repeat with remaining caramel and pretzels.
- Melt chocolate – be careful not to overheat the chocolate. Pour chocolate into a tall glass.
- Dip a caramel-wrapped pretzel into the melted chocolate. Cover all but the bottom 1 to 2 inches of the pretzel rod. You should not be able to see any caramel. Shack gently to remove excess chocolate.
- Place the dipped pretzel back on the parchment paper. If desired, sprinkle chopped nuts or sprinkles on top while the coating is still wet. Repeat with the remaining pretzels. (Note: I place mine standing up in the holes of a bakers drying rack to prevent a flat bottom.)
- Let chocolate dry completely. You can place them in the fridge to speed up this process if needed.
- Enjoy!
Get more Good Things Recipes!