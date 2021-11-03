Caramel and Chocolate Pretzel Rods

GTU Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) –  These are the perfect sweet and salty combination – with the salted pretzels, covered in the smooth homemade caramel, and creamy chocolate.  It’s a match made in heaven.

Ingredients

  • Soft caramel squares 
  • Large pretzel rods
  • Almond Bark
  • Optional: sprinkles, chopped nuts, or toppings of choice 

Supplies

  • Parchment paper 
  • Heating pad
  • Microwave safe bowl to heat chocolate
  • Tall Glass
  • Bakers drying rack (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat up a heating pad to place the wrapped caramel squares on. This helps soften the caramels.
  2. Unwrap one softened caramel piece and roll it between your palms into a rope. Press the top of the caramel rope into the top of a pretzel rod, and wind it around the rod, ending about 2 inches from the bottom.
  3. Place the caramel-wrapped pretzel on a parchment paper, and repeat with remaining caramel and pretzels.
  4. Melt chocolate – be careful not to overheat the chocolate. Pour chocolate into a tall glass.
  5. Dip a caramel-wrapped pretzel into the melted chocolate. Cover all but the bottom 1 to 2 inches of the pretzel rod. You should not be able to see any caramel. Shack gently to remove excess chocolate.
  6. Place the dipped pretzel back on the parchment paper. If desired, sprinkle chopped nuts or sprinkles on top while the coating is still wet. Repeat with the remaining pretzels. (Note: I place mine standing up in the holes of a bakers drying rack to prevent a flat bottom.)
  7. Let chocolate dry completely. You can place them in the fridge to speed up this process if needed. 
  8. Enjoy!

Get more Good Things Recipes!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors