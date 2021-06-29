Cajun Cucumber Shrimp Bites

Kiana Williams from Keto Ki is back in the kitchen to make her perfect for summer appetizer bites! Check out the recipe below!

Ingredients:

-16 oz Shrimp (raw no tail)

-2 large Avocados 

-1/3 cup Salsa Queen Pico 

-1/2 cup Cilantro

-Cajun Seasoning 

-1-2 Cucumbers 

-Grated Parmesan 

-2 Tbsp Avocado Oil

-4 dashes of Rosemary Honest John Bitters 

Shrimp Directions:

  1. In a medium pan place oil, raw shrimp & bitters, heat set to medium.

2. Place shrimp in the heated pan, sprinkle seasoning onto & cook one side for 1-2 minutes or till pink. Flip, season, cook the other side for 1-2 minutes till pink. 

Sauce Directions:

  1. In a small bowl mash up avocado; add the pico, and cilantro then mix.

2. Slice up cucumber into 1/2 inch pieces.

3. Layer cucumber, avocado mixture & shrimp on serving dish, sprinkle Parmesan on top. 

