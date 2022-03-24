(Good Things Utah) Shae Memmott is in the Studio baking up some yummy Cadbury Egg Blondies and sharing the recipe with us!

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 1/4 tsp salt

1 cup salted butter, melted

1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

2 cups Cadbury Mini Eggs, preferably Royal Dark

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

In a medium sized bowl combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

In a separate medium sized bowl add butter, sugars, vanilla, eggs and egg yolk. Stir until the eggs are fully incorporated.

Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture and gently stir until no flour streaks remain.

Fold in Cadbury Mini Eggs until evenly distributed.

Spray a 9×13 pan with cooking spray.

Spread blondie batter evenly into a prepared baking dish.

Bake for 22-24 minutes until the edges are a light golden brown color. Remove from the oven and let cool completely before cutting into squares.

ENJOY!

Print for your records HERE.

You can get more information about Shae and all of her recipes and adventures by visiting her at Shae Makes!