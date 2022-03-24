(Good Things Utah) Shae Memmott is in the Studio baking up some yummy Cadbury Egg Blondies and sharing the recipe with us!
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 cup salted butter, melted
- 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 cups Cadbury Mini Eggs, preferably Royal Dark
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a medium sized bowl combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
- In a separate medium sized bowl add butter, sugars, vanilla, eggs and egg yolk. Stir until the eggs are fully incorporated.
- Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture and gently stir until no flour streaks remain.
- Fold in Cadbury Mini Eggs until evenly distributed.
- Spray a 9×13 pan with cooking spray.
- Spread blondie batter evenly into a prepared baking dish.
- Bake for 22-24 minutes until the edges are a light golden brown color. Remove from the oven and let cool completely before cutting into squares.
- ENJOY!
You can get more information about Shae and all of her recipes and adventures by visiting her at Shae Makes!