(Good Things Utah) – This creamy butternut squash pasta is healthy, satisfying, and delicious. The rich, nutty sauce gets a cozy fall flavor from sage, cumin, and roasted squash.
Ingredients
- 1 medium butternut squash
- 1 Tsp of salt
- 1 Tsp of pepper
- 2 cloves of garlic (optional)
- 1 bay leaf
- 4 pieces of dry cloves
- 1 Tsp of cumin powder
- 1 Tsp of coriander powder
- 1 Tsp of grated ginger
- 2-3 Cups of vegetable broth
- 3-4 Cups of gluten free pasta
- 3 Sprigs of sage
- 2 Tbs of butter or olive oil + 1 Tbs of olive oil
- Feta or goat cheese crumbles
Directions
- Preheat the oven for 400 F
- Peel and cube the butternut squash. In a baking tray, add the butternut squash and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle some olive oil. If you are using garlic, roast it with the squash.
- Bake the squash for 25 mins
- In the meantime, cook your pasta and set aside.
- In a fry pan, add a Tbs of butter and fry sage and sweet aside.
- Once the squash is cooked, add it to a high speed blender and add 1 C of broth. Blend it into a smooth sauce.
- In the same fry pan, add another Tbs of butter. Add the bay leaf and let it sizzle.
- Add the cloves to the pan.
- Add the puréed squash, cumin, coriander, and ginger. Adjust the salt and pepper as needed.
- If the sauce is too thick as more broth. I used all the broth.
- Add the pasta to the sauce that way you have the right ratio of pasta to sauce. I used up all the pasta.
- Garnish with sage and cheese.
Chef: Sharanya Raghunath
Instagram: @Bored.Scientist
This story contains sponsored content.