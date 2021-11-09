Butternut Squash Pasta

(Good Things Utah) – This creamy butternut squash pasta is healthy, satisfying, and delicious. The rich, nutty sauce gets a cozy fall flavor from sage, cumin, and roasted squash.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium butternut squash
  • 1 Tsp of salt
  • 1 Tsp of pepper
  • 2 cloves of garlic (optional)
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 4 pieces of dry cloves
  • 1 Tsp of cumin powder
  • 1 Tsp of coriander powder
  • 1 Tsp of grated ginger
  • 2-3 Cups of vegetable broth
  • 3-4 Cups of gluten free pasta
  • 3 Sprigs of sage
  • 2 Tbs of butter or olive oil + 1 Tbs of olive oil
  • Feta or goat cheese crumbles

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven for 400 F
  2. Peel and cube the butternut squash. In a baking tray, add the butternut squash and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle some olive oil. If you are using garlic, roast it with the squash.
  3. Bake the squash for 25 mins
  4. In the meantime, cook your pasta and set aside.
  5. In a fry pan, add a Tbs of butter and fry sage and sweet aside.
  6. Once the squash is cooked, add it to a high speed blender and add 1 C of broth. Blend it into a smooth sauce.
  7. In the same fry pan, add another Tbs of butter. Add the bay leaf and let it sizzle.
  8. Add the cloves to the pan.
  9. Add the puréed squash, cumin, coriander, and ginger. Adjust the salt and pepper as needed.
  10. If the sauce is too thick as more broth. I used all the broth.
  11. Add the pasta to the sauce that way you have the right ratio of pasta to sauce. I used up all the pasta.
  12. Garnish with sage and cheese.

Chef: Sharanya Raghunath

Instagram: @Bored.Scientist

