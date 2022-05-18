(Good Things Utah) Flakey, savory, and delicious — our Good Things Utah team learned a great recipe to make Butter Pie Crust from our talented chef friend, Randy Crane! See more yummy meals from Randy on social media: @greatfoodfyi.

To download this recipe for print, click the link HERE.

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/4 Cups of All-Purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

10 tablespoons of butter

Pinch of salt

DIRECTIONS: