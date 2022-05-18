(Good Things Utah) Flakey, savory, and delicious — our Good Things Utah team learned a great recipe to make Butter Pie Crust from our talented chef friend, Randy Crane! See more yummy meals from Randy on social media: @greatfoodfyi.
To download this recipe for print, click the link HERE.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/4 Cups of All-Purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 10 tablespoons of butter
- Pinch of salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Cut 8 of the tablespoons of butter into 1/2 cubes.
- Grate the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter using the large holes of a box grater and place the grated butter in the freezer.
- Pour 3/4 cup of flour, sugar, and salt into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse once or twice to combine, and add the cubed butter.
- Run the food processor until a ball is formed, approx. 30 to 45 seconds…. it sounds strange, but it works.
- Remove the ball of dough and place 1/4 cup of flour in the empty food processor.
- Carefully break up the ball of dough into 1-inch balls and place them into the bowl of the food processor.
- Pour 1/4 cup of flour onto the dough balls.
- Pulse the food processor about 5 to 6 short pulses until small pea-sized balls form.
- Place in a mixing bowl and add the shredded butter and gently mix with a fork.
- Add 2 tablespoons of very cold water to the dough and fold gently.
- Add 2 additional tablespoons of water, and gently mix and press against the side of the bowl to form a ball.
- Turn out the dough onto clean film and gently compress into a 6-inch round disk about 3/4 inch thick.
- Wrap with the film and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
- Allow the dough to sit at room temp for 10 mins and roll out into 12 inches circle.
- Roll dough loosely around the rolling pin and unroll it onto a 9-inch pie plate, leaving at least a 1-inch overhang around the edge. Ease dough into the plate by gently lifting the edge of the dough with your hand while pressing it into the plate bottom with your other hand. 16 – Trim overhang to 1/2 inch beyond the lip of the plate. Tuck overhang under itself.