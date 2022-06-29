(Good Things Utah) This Butter cake will have your kitchen smelling divine and your guests diving in for seconds! Serve it with whipped cream and all the berries to make it a perfectly patriotic dessert.

Butter Cake Recipe:

For the crust:

1 box butter yellow cake mix

1/2 cup butter (melted and browned)

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla or almond extract

For the filling:

8 ounces cream cheese softened

4 cups of powdered sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla or almond extract

1 egg

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F and grease well a 9×13 pan.

Melt and then brown the butter over medium heat in a small pan. It will take a few minutes. Watch it and stir it carefully. Browned butter is light brown in color with medium brown flecks and has almost a nutty aroma to it. Once it’s browned, remove from heat and let it cook for at least 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine the browned butter, cake mix, eggs, and vanilla or almond extract. It should be a thicker, dough-like consistency. Place the doughy crust in your baking pan and press it down so it’s fills the pan.

In a large bowl, mix together the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla or almond extract. Once it’s all mixed, turn your mixer speed up and whip it for about a minute.

Pour the filling mixture over the doughy crust. Bake it at 350° for 35 minutes.

Once it comes out of the oven and has cooled for 10 minutes, sprinkle powdered sugar over the top.

You can cut it in squares or just scoop out a big spoonful on to plates. Serve it with fresh whipped cream and berries.

For more information and recipes, visit Chelsea McPherson on Instagram or her website!