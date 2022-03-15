(Good Things Utah) Bubble and Squeak is a traditional Irish Dish made from cooked potatoes and cabbage. In this version we’ve added bacon but you can substitute ham or corned beef but we have used leeks and garlic for lots of flavor!

Ingredients:

1 leek, cleaned and sliced

2 cloves of garlic chopped

6-8 oz. (5-6 strips) of uncured bacon chopped into 1-inch pieces

2 pounds of Yukon gold potatoes (4-5 large potatoes), parboiled and diced into 1-inch cubes

1/2 a head of cabbage chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large pot, add 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Wash potatoes and cut in half lengthwise. Add potatoes to the water and reduce to medium heat. Parboil the potatoes for 10 minutes. Once the potatoes have boiled for 10 minutes, pour them into a colander and run cold water over them.

In a large and hot cast iron skillet or frying pan, add the chopped bacon. Allow it to cook over medium heat until fully cooked through. While it’s cooking, add the leek and garlic. Allow the leek and garlic to begin sautéing in the bacon fat.

Dice the parboiled and cooled potatoes into cubes and add to the skillet. Mix well and let them begin to brown. After 2-3 minutes add the chopped cabbage and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and let it cook together for another few minutes.

Remove from heat and serve.

Recipes yields 4 servings.

