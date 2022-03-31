(Good Things Utah) Don’t let the ham be the only showstopper on your Easter table this year. Make this creamy, decadent veggie dish, and turn each of your guests into a brussels sprouts fan.

Ingredients:

Serves 6

1 1/2 Pounds fresh Brussels sprouts

1/2 cup diced onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 Cup heavy cream

1 1/2 Cups Swiss cheese, grated

1/2 Cup cooked, crumbled bacon

3 slices whole wheat bread

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wash, trim, and slice the brussels sprouts, cutting the small ones in half and the large ones in quarters. Spread them out onto a rimmed baking sheet.

Add the onions and minced garlic to the brussels sprouts. Drizzle the vegetables with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss with your hands to coat the vegetables in the oil and seasonings.

Roast the brussels sprouts for 20 minutes, then remove from the oven.

Place the vegetables into a large mixing bowl. Add the cream, grated Swiss, and bacon. Toss gently to combine.

Spoon the mixture into either a 13 X 9-inch baking dish, or six ramekins.

Place the dish back into the oven and bake for another 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, place the bread into a food processor to make crumbs. Combine the crumbs with the melted butter.

Remove brussels sprouts from the oven, top with the buttered bread crumbs, and place under the broiler for 2-3 minutes to toast the crumbs. Top with the fresh thyme before serving.

