Mother/daugther duo, Dianna and Alyssa Bybee stepped back into the GTU kitchen to share their Bruschetta recipe. They showed us how to make this simple, yet delicious appetizer.

Ingredients

For Bruschetta

• 1 long French baguette

• 1 Tablespoon olive oil

For Creamy Feta

• 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

• ¼ cup cream cheese

• 1 Tablespoon olive oil

• 2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

• 1 Tablespoon lemon zest

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

For Tomato Topping

• 2 cloves fresh garlic minced

• 3 Tablespoons shallots minced

• 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 2 Tablespoons olive oil

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon pepper

• 2 pounds ripe garden tomatoes diced to ¼ inch

• 3 Tablespoons fresh basil leaves cut in chiffonade ribbons

• 20 to 25 ½-inch-thick diagonal baguette slices, toasted

For garnish

• 2 Tablespoons extra fresh basil leaves cut in ribbons (for garnish)

Instructions

Bruschetta

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice a baguette into ½ inch, slightly diagonal slices with a serrated knife and place on cookie sheet(s).

2. Brush olive oil lightly over each slice of bread. Place in oven for 5-6 minutes or until lightly toasted.

Creamy Feta

1. Place feta and cream cheese in the medium mixing bowl. Whip with hand mixer until smooth.

2. Add 1 Tablespoon olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, ¼ teaspoon pepper and mix until blended.

Tomato Topping

1. Cut tomatoes to ¼ inch dice and place in colander to drain for 10 minutes.

2. Combine garlic, shallots and vinegar in a bowl. Mix in olive oil, salt and pepper. Add diced tomatoes and basil ribbons, then stir gently.

To Assemble

1. Spread each bread slice with about 1 teaspoon creamed feta mixture.

2. Place 1 Tablespoon of tomato mixture atop feta (use a slotted spoon to remove extra liquid). Sprinkle with extra basil ribbons to serve.

Notes

• Make the tomato topping about an hour before serving so flavors can blend.

• You can also serve separate bowls of crostini, feta and tomato mixture and let guests assemble their own.

For more recipe from In Fine Taste visit their website and give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram.