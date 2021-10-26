Brunswick Stew

(ABC4) - We all have them - whether it's clowns or public speaking, spiders or the dark, many of us have at least one irrational fear. One company is ready to pay you to consult your fear.

Earlier this month, YourLocalSecurity.com compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches. The top phobia of 2021 was a fear of failure, followed by fears of blood, water, and intimacy. Spiders and the outside are tied to round out the top five phobias in the U.S.