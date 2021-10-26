Brunswick Stew

Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 large onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes with liquid
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons chicken flavor Better Than Bouillon
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire
- 1 tablespoon liquid smoke
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 pound of cooked pot roast.
- 1 roasted chicken, meat removed and shredded into bite size pieces
- 1 small bag of red potatoes, cut in half
- 1-2 cans of corn
- 1-2 cans of butter beans
- Optional * 1 can of beer.
Directions
- In a large Dutch Oven set over medium heat, melt butter and saute onions, garlic, and celery until soft, about 4-5 minutes.
- Add the diced tomatoes with their liquid, chicken broth, Better Than Bouillon, Worcestershire, liquid smoke, barbecue sauce, apple cider vinegar, Tabasco sauce, potatoes, (beer if you desire) salt, and pepper then bring the mixture to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook over medium heat for 30 minutes-1 hour.
- Add pot roast, roasted chicken, corn & butter beans. Lower heat to bring stew back to a simmer. Continue to simmer for 1 hour or until stew is nice and thick.