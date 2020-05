Harmons Grocery Stores always has freshly made in-store products you love, packaged, and ready to go. You can still purchase soups, salads, artisan bread, brats, etc. But in case you want to make something yourself at home, Chef Lesli Sommerdorf showed us how to make Breakfast Bread Pudding – Two Ways.

Click here to download recipe: Breakfast Bread Pudding – Two Ways.

This story contains sponsored content.